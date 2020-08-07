COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host Community Cooking with the Co-op starring Jamar. The next event will be held via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, then every fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m. also via Zoom.
The Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s outreach coordinator Jamar to provide safe, easy and healthy recipes to create at home. Everyone is welcome to join virtually for this fun and free community event.
For his August recipe, Jamar will be featuring Coos Head Stir Fry. For ingredients and access, those planning to join the vitural meeting are asked to register by going to https://is.gd/0PTIGU.
