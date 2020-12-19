Coastline Libraries are happy to announce they are going fine free.
Libraries are no longer going to charge late fines on any library materials, and all past overdue fines have been forgiven. The library boards of all Coastline Consortium libraries have agreed to do the same, so no items you check out from our Coos & Curry Counties library system will ever have late fines.
Libraries have historically used daily overdue fines to encourage patrons to return their items on time. But you may be surprised to learn the data shows the system does not work. Many libraries in the U.S. have eliminated overdue fines over the last several years, and the numbers show late fines have no impact on return rates. In practice, the impact of overdue fines is actually a negative one — it prevents the most vulnerable populations from being able to use the library.
For those with a steady income, a late fine may be inconsequential. But for many patrons, a small late fine can result in having to choose between paying a library fine and buying gas or food. And because late fines account for less that 2% of library income, the hardships they cause are simply not worth the cost.
However, the elimination of late fines does not mean you can keep library materials as long as you want. There are still firm due dates, and if you don’t return an item in a timely manner you will be charged the full replacement cost. Additionally, if you have an item one week overdue, you will be unable to check out anything else until that item is returned or paid for. If you want to keep using the library, you still need to return your items on time.
So, if you haven’t visited the library because of old late fines, welcome back. All is forgiven. If you lost library materials and were charged for them, those fees will still be on your account. But if you can return the items, in good condition, libraries may work with you to clear your account.
For information, call your local Coastline Library.
