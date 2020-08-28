COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Gabi Colton of Youth Era, will co-host "Effective Social Media for Organizations and Entrepreneurs" on from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, via Zoom (virtual meeting software).
Did the pandemic force you to expand your virtual intake? What is the difference between a Group and a Page? Join us to learn the basics of using social media to promote your organization and share resources. Use Instagram to connect the community with your organization. We will cover how to create an organizational account and effectively share content. Learn how to create different types of posts or events and how to post them.
Colton will share tips and tricks on how to use social media sites like Facebook and Instagram to engage the community with your organization.
This free event is open to all and intended for anyone running an organization or interested in starting their own. Register by going to https://is.gd/k0eBAA. For more information, visit http://www.coosbaylibrary.org or call the library at 541-269-1101.
