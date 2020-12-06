seventh day adventist fire sign.JPG

A fire destroyed part of the clothing pantry at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Newmark Avenue. Investigators haven't determined an official cause of the fire, but suspect it started near the external vent left of the door.

 Zack Demars, The World

COOS BAY — The Seventh-day Adventist Church is seeking donations of clothing for its clothing pantry, according to pastor Thomas Nicholas.

The pantry's entire stock was wiped out by a fire Nov. 28. Church leaders had hoped to salvage some of the clothing in the building, but smoke damage remained even after several washes, Nicholas said.

For the next few weeks, the church will accept donations of winter clothing and socks in good repair, as well as new underwear. Since the fire burnt out the building's laundry facility, items should be pre-washed, Nicholas said.

Donations can be made between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Tuesdays. Nicholas hopes the church will collect enough donations to begin distribution before Christmastime.

Fire officials said Monday the cause of the fire was undetermined, noting that there could have been accidental or intentional explanations for it. It started near an external drier vent, which could have caught on its own, or because of someone outside.

Officials estimated the total damage to the building and its contents to be over $150,000.

Reporter Zack Demars can be reached at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

