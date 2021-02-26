The North Bend Public Library will present the program “Sweet Potato Reigns Supreme” on March 16.
The free program with Natural Grocers’ nutritional health coach Cheryl O’Dell will be held by Zoom and start at 3 p.m.
O’Dell will not only present the health benefits of the sweep potato, but also present recipes that showcase the many ways they can be cooked. Participants can learn about what makes the sweet potato “a champ in the kitchen and in your health.”
The Zoom link for the meeting is https://tinyurl.com/2zfg3rnh. The link also will be available at the North Bend Public Library website and Facebook page.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the library at 541-756-0400 or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
