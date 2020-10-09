COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum announces its annual fundraiser, Celebrate Coos History 2020, will take place virtually this year during the week of Saturday, Oct. 17 to Saturday, Oct. 24, with all programs to begin at 5 p.m. All events are open to the public. Registration and more information can be found at https://cooshistory.org/celebrate-coos-history/.
This year’s celebration will consist of a week-long scavenger hunt, program lineup and online auction. The online auction, which can be found https://event.auctria.com/54ffc11b-34ca-40e0-82b8-00b21842fa7e/ or through the Coos History Museum website at cooshistory.org, features a vacation getaway, a hot air balloon ride for two, and items from all the local favorites.
"New items are still being added every day, so register to bid now and get ready for the excitement to begin," said Museum Executive Director Marcia Hart. "Our scavenger hunt will take you to local historical sites that tell the story of our communities in Coos County. Join us in a week of celebration as we honor the past, engage in the presentand reach out to the future."
Be sure to check the website and social media channels starting Oct. 17 to see how to participate and have your name entered into a raffle drawing. Nightly programs will feature museum happenings, local history, culture, music and even a cooking class with Master Chef Eoghain O’Neill from Restaurant O. The musuem will end the week with a “Mortgage Burning Ceremony” and a discussion of future plans with representatives from the museum, Coos Bay Village and the City of Coos Bay.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the state. For more information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
Events:
Saturday, Oct. 17, 5 p.m.:
CHM Annual Awards Ceremony featuring “Tootsie Rolls and History Museums: A Walk Down Memory Lane” with Annie Donnelly, Bill Lansing, Terri and John Whitty, Caddy McKeown and Jennifer Groth.
Celebrating Coos History video presentation
Kick-off for week-long online auction
Coos History Scavenger Hunt begins
Sunday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m.:
Encore recorded presentation, “INEQUITY: Social Injustice in Oregon & the South Coast” with Patty Whereat-Phillips, Taylor Stewart, Jon Littlefield and Steve Greif
Monday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m.:
“Pacific Seafood Virtual Cooking Class” with Chef Eoghain O’Neill
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.:
“Mrk and More: Celtic Roots” with Robert More and Mrk
Wednesday, Oct. 21 5 p.m.:
"South Coast Tales of the Sea" with Steve Greif
Thursday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m.:
“Connection to Place” with Jesse Beers — Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians
Friday, Oct. 23m, 5 p.m.:
“Historic Preservation at Battle Rock” with Kassandra Rippee — Coquille Indian Tribe
Saturday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m.:
Mortgage Burning Ceremony
“Celebrate Coos History: The Next 5 Years” with Marcia Hart — Coos History Museum, Greg Drobot — Coos Bay Village, Rodger Craddock — City of Coos Bay
Online auction closes 6 p.m.
Coos History Scavenger Hunt ends 6 p.m.
