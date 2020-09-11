Crystal Barr

COOS BAY — Crystal Barr began her career with the City of Coos Bay in September 1985 as an employee at the wastewater treatment plant No. 1. She was the secretary there for seven years before transferring to Coos Bay Fire and Rescue.

After working at Fire and Rescue for several years, Barr became the office manager at the Coos Bay Public Library.

Barr continues to be a valuable member of the library team, providing excellent customer service at the circulation desk and keeping many of the behind-the-scenes parts of the library functioning smoothly.

