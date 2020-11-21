Bus Jam 2018

Volunteers with the 2018 KDOCK/Rotary Bus Jam.

 Amy Moss Strong, Bandon Western World

It’s time for the annual Bus Jam, with it’s slogan “Load the Bus, Fill the Need.”

Join Bi-Mart and K-Dock 92.9 FM to collect donations of food, toys and clothing. Donations can be dropped off at the Bi-Mart stores in Coos Bay and North Bend between now and Dec. 5.

Items needed included non-perishable food items (canned foods, snacks, past, rice, etc.); toys and gifts for children from newborns to teens; and clothing, coats and blankets.

