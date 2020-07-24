The Boys & Girls Club of Western Lane County will hold its 23rd annual “Fore! Kids” Golf Classic and 9th Annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Florence Golf Links.
Entry into the four-person scramble is $90 per golfer and includes opportunities to participate in the Hole-in-One Challenges and Million Dollar Shoot Out, as well as the awards luncheon.
All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Western Lane County.
Team reservation and preregistration is encouraged as the event likely will be sold out. Team check-in starts at 8 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
People can register a team online at https://forethekidsgolf.afrogs.org. Entry forms also are available at Florence Golf Links, 1201 35th St. in Florence, or at the Boys & Girls Club, 1501 Airport Road in Florence.
The Helicopter Golf Ball Drop is scheduled for 3 to 3:30 p.m. on the day of the tournament. The event, sponsored by Fairway Estates Homes of Florence, supports the Club Kids Summer Program. The lucky winner will receive $1,000 cash. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased when you reserve your team or at the Boys & Girls Club.
The club’s summer programs include Summer Brain Gain, Florence Air Academy and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), all fun and innovative ways for kids to maintain the knowledge they acquired during the prior school year.
People who aren’t golfers who want to help can make a $300 investment to support this year’s summer program for 21 days — two hot meals and snacks every day, fun-filled activities with other kids, and field trips, all while emphasizing the importance of match, literacy and great citizenship. To learn more, contact the Boys & Girls Club by phone at 541-902-0304 or mail a donation to Boys & Girls Club of Western Lane County, 1508 Airport Rd., Florence, OR, 97439.
Serving more than 500 community youth, the Boys & Girls Club of Western Lane County is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing after-school enrichment programs, tutoring, mentoring, personal development training, athletic programs, continuing education scholarships and community service opportunities to youths in the Florence, Mapleton and Dunes City areas.
