PORT ORFORD — The Friends of the Port Orford Public Library invites the public to the first-ever “Courtyard Book Sale” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at the library, 1421 Oregon St., Port Orford.
Here’s a chance to check out the new patio garden and get great buys on tons of books. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available and masks will be required in order to comfortably browse the many tables of books. All proceeds will go toward supporting Port Orford Public Library programs and projects.
The Port Orford Public Library's courtyard renovation/Children's Outdoor Learning Area project was made possible by a generous grant from the Oregon Community Foundation, Friends of the Port Orford Public Library, the City of Port Orford, and hard-working members of the Library Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In