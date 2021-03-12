The American Red Cross will hold four blood drives in Coos County as part of an effort throughout March.
The first in March 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at Coquille Valley Hospital.
The other three are in the Bay Area — on March 22 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 7 Devils Brewing in Coos Bay, on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Bend, and March 31 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Mill Casino-Hotel in North Bend.
There are no appointment times left for some of the local drives.
To learn more or sign up for a drive, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
