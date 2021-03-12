Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The American Red Cross will hold four blood drives in Coos County as part of an effort throughout March.

The first in March 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at Coquille Valley Hospital.

The other three are in the Bay Area — on March 22 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 7 Devils Brewing in Coos Bay, on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Bend, and March 31 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Mill Casino-Hotel in North Bend.

There are no appointment times left for some of the local drives.

To learn more or sign up for a drive, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

