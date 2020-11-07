The Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas Tree permits starting Nov. 9.
Permits are available online through recreation.gov and by phone or in person at BLM offices in Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Medford.
The public should contact their BLM or U.S. Forest Service office prior to visiting in person to purchase a Christmas tree permit. The public will not be able to purchase tags at Forest Service Ranger District offices this year.
For those who wish to purchase their permit from a local business, vendors across Southwest Oregon will begin selling Christmas tree permits on Nov. 23. In addition to the BLM office in North Bend, South Coast locations that will sell permits include Coquille Supply, Powers Market and Variety, the Rogue Outdoor Store in Gold Beach and the Chetco Outdoor Store in Brookings.
Each permit allows the cutting of one personal-use Christmas tree, and a permit is required for each tree visitors wish to take home.
Permits are $5 per tree and are not refundable. There is a limit of five tree permits per household, and they may be used only on those lands open to Christmas tree harvesting administered by the RRSNF and the Bureau of Land Management Medford and Coos Bay districts.
Free printable maps that identify those areas are provided at the time of in-person purchase, on recreation.gov, as well as for home printing on the RRSNF website.
Those wishing to use digital maps and navigation systems can download the free maps to use the mapping app Avenza. Maps also will be available at the Coos Bay District Office.
For more information, contact the Coos Bay District Office at 541-756-0100.
