SOUTH COAST — The last week of September is Banned Books Week, and what better way to celebrate than with a Blackout Poetry Contest? And yes, there will be prizes!
How to enter:
Please send a direct message the Coos Bay Public Library via Facebook with your current mailing address (and please say that it's for the contest, the library gets a lot of messages). They will send you a discarded book to mark up, and a sticker to submit with your final picture (do not throw the sticker away, it is required for your final submission). Post your official submission on the discussion portion of the Facebook event page. Submissions will be accepted up until Sept. 30. The Coos Bay Library will keep sending books until Sept. 23 or until they run out of stickers.
Rules:
1. Must be done in black and white.
2. The sticker we send with your book must be included in your picture.
3. Participants must live in Coos or Curry County.
3. Must be submitted by Sept. 30.
Random things to note:
1. You don't have to actually stick your sticker to your work, it just has to be visible in your picture.
2. You may submit multiple pieces, we just ask that you attach all your submissions to your original post.
3. This contest is geared towards teens and up. We cannot guarantee that the book we send will be "clean" as we will be pulling from our adult discarded books (it could be seen as the perfect opportunity to black out the things you don't like!).
4. You may use multiple pages, just keep in mind that the bigger the work, the harder it is to actually see.
5. You don't have to be an artist to enter. Sometimes the simplest work has the most impact. "And really, we are just here to have fun!" organizers said.
