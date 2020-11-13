Bay Area Hospital has appointed William Moriarty, MD, as Chief Medical Information Officer.
In that role, Dr. Moriarty will serve as the physician leader for the transition and implementation of Epic.
“I look forward to being an integral part of this project that will enhance the continuum of care for patients,” said Moriarty. “While Epic will provide a more efficient system for providers, I am equally impressed with the benefits that it will deliver to our patients.”
Dr. Moriarty is working with physicians, advanced practice clinicians and leadership at Bay Area Hospital, Bay Clinic and North Bend Medical Center to lead and champion the efforts to adopt, validate and implement physician-related components of Epic, the new electronic health record.
Hospital officials said Dr. Moriarty’s experience is significant to ensuring effectiveness and continuity of the Epic implementation and utilization. He has more than 30 years of medical practice experience and significant physician leadership experience and has spent the past 20 years as a primary care physician on the South Coast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In