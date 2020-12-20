Author Ellie Alexander is looking for help from South Coast residents in writing a mystery based in North Bend.
The North Bend Public Library will host a Zoom session at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, for local residents to help Alexander piece the story together.
Alexander, who lives in Ashland, is the author of several cozy mystery novels, including the Bakeshop mysteries set in Ashland and the Sloan Krause series set in a beerhouse in Leavenworth, Wash.
She is known for using local settings in her stories and also enjoys engaging with her readers. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, she crowdsourced a mystery with readers who followed her social media accounts.
More details about the Zoom session will be released on the North Bend Library website and Facebook pages in early January.
