A pair of Bay Area graduates earned honors at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., for the fall term.
Honors were for students who earned grade point averages of 3.5 or higher.
Marshfield graduate Callista Martin and North Bend graduate Kaia Martin were honored.
Eastern Oregon University
Michael Spalding of Coquille earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Eastern Oregon University for the fall term.
Dean’s List recipients earn a grade-point average between 3.5 and 4.0.
A total of 564 students made the list for the fall term at the university in La Grande.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In