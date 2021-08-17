NORTH BEND - The North Bend School District will be asking voters to approve a $48 million bond in November.
Earlier this month, the school board voted to send the bond issue to voters. The money would make improvements to all four schools in the district.
Superintendent Kevin Bogatin said the district had a long-range facility plan done in 2019 that showed $120 million in needs. That plan was taken to a bond development committee that met several times over the last year, took public input and came up with the $48.3 million bond plan.
"That addresses needs at all four buildings, all four schools, and addresses all students K-12," Bogatin said. "The biggest issues the bond will address is health, safety and security, modernizing our aging facilities and hands-on learning."
Bogatin explained the three areas and what the funding would allow the district to do.
Health, Safety and Security
"It's putting in safety accords in our buildings," Bogatin said. "Right now, you can just walk into the front doors of our buildings and down the hallway you go. We want a barrier between someone entering the building and someone being in your kids' classroom."
Bogatin said each school would add either a vestibule that would require a stop at the office before entering the main school or something similar. The goal is to let school officials control who enters the building.
Other issues that would be added at each school would include installing systems that allow each school to be locked down quickly and communication systems in each school and expanded nurse stations.
Bogatin said one lesson the district learned from COVID is sick students need to be able to get to the nurse stations without going through the main office, and there needs to be space to allow students to quarantine before their parents arrive to pick them up.
Modernize and Update the Buildings
Bogatin said all four schools in the district are old and need repairs.
"The average age is 59 years old, Hillcrest is 70 years old," he said.
As a result, the buildings are showing their age and need some upgrades.
At each school that includes new windows, floors, roofs and updating spaces for technological needs.
It also means improving air quality in every school.
"If you go out to North Bay, the HVAC systems are the original systems from 1970," he said.
He said the district has made small improvements over the years, but major upgrades take more money than the district has to spend without a bond.
As an example, he told the story about how a science class used bunsen burners and when they turned off the natural has supply, the burner continued to burn. That required the gas to the entire school to be turned off and led to an investigation to figure out the problem. The investigation revealed the system in the school was simply too old to work properly.
Hands-on learning
Bogatin said the district has made career and technical education, primarily at the high school and middle school, an emphasis. Increased funding will allow the district to expand its offerings and improve its facilities.
"This district has done a great supporting and promoting career and technical education," Bogatin said. "We have a brand new building that's for our construction trades program. We also have a really successful culinary program. Hundreds of kids are in the program, but during the pandemic, the space would only hold 10. A huge part of this bond would update that."
Projects at each school
If approved, the bond funding would make improvements at each school in the district. Bogatin laid out some of the particulars.
At Hillcrest Elementary, money would be used to renovate two classrooms for pre-K classes. The school would also get a new gym, an elevator to make the school ADA compliant along with the safety and infrastructure upgrades.
At North Bay, money would be used to renovate two classrooms for pre-K, HVAC upgrades, windows, flooring, plumbing and more.
At the middle school, the money would be used primarily to upgrade the old structure such as the roof, plumbing, floors, HVAC and electrical. In addition, the science labs would be upgraded along with the vocational learning spaces.
"If you walk through there, it's just dated," Bogatin said. "If you look at this list, you'll think it's falling down. It's not quite to that point, but if we don't pass bonds like this, I don't know what we'll do."
At the high school, the funding would turn the auditorium or cafeteria into a performing arts studio. There would also be upgrades to the science labs and improvements to the driveway and sidewalks.
Bogatin said if the bond is approved, it would add 77 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to property tax bills.
North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke said she understands why the district needs funding.
"I went to three of those schools," she said. "The elementary one looks exactly like it did in 1978. I think it's important for people to realize if you don't take care of the things you have, you might not be able to fix it at all."
For detailed information, visit www.northbendschoolbond.org.
