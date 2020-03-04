FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a trip to Columbia, S.C., with President Donald Trump. Kushner has sold his stake in a company investing in “Opportunity Zone" projects offering tax breaks he had personally lobbied for in Washington, sparking criticism that he was benefiting from his White House role. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)