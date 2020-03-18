WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) responded to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) mission assignment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to engage in planning for alternate medical facilities, in response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.
“We need to utilize every tool we have at our discretion to fight the coronavirus and halt the growth of this pandemic. We know local communities across the United States to be at the highest risk for greatest impact, and I am glad to see FEMA has asked the United States Army Corps of Engineers to engage in a nationwide mission to construct emergency medical facilities and provide hospital surge capacity as needed. Our Committee will authorize, if necessary, the needed funds to meet the mission. In these unknown and trying times, it is imperative we come together and help wherever help is needed. As this situation remains fluid and ever changing, I will continue to engage the Corps and FEMA to ensure we’re working collaboratively and effectively in fighting this crisis,” Chair DeFazio said.
