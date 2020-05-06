Myrtle Point Police Log
Monday, April 27
At 10:58 a.m. on Sixth Street, restraining order service was carried out where subject was cited in lieu of custody.
At 3:11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 101, a driving complaint was handled.
At 10:40 p.m. on Roseburg Road, a welfare check was handled.
Tuesday, April 28
At 11:36 a.m. on Miller Lane, a suicidal subject was handled.
At 5:20 p.m. on East Willow Street, a juvenile problem was handled.
At 8:35 p.m. on Willow Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
Wednesday, April 29
At 5:41 p.m. on Spruce Street, information was gathered regarding a report of suspicious conditions.
At 7:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22, a driving complaint was handled.
Thursday, April 30
At 12:56 p.m. on North Dean Street, a disturbance was handled.
At 2:26 p.m. on Lehnherr, driver issued a warning following a driving complaint.
At 10:00 p.m. on Maple Street, an alarm was handled.
Friday, May 1
At 11:07 a.m. on Maple Street, a theft was handled.
At 6:19 p.m. on Roseburg Road, a disturbance was handled.
At 7:56 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18, criminal trespass was handled.
Saturday, May 2
At 2:36 a.m. on Fourth Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
At 7:16 a.m. on Ash Street, an assault was reported.
Sunday, May 3
At 1:33 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, suspicious condition were reported.
At 14:34 p.m. on Willow Street, a suspicious subject was handled.
At 7:56 p.m. on 8th Street, fraud was reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In