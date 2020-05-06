Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Myrtle Point Police Log

Monday, April 27

At 10:58 a.m. on Sixth Street, restraining order service was carried out where subject was cited in lieu of custody.

At 3:11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 101, a driving complaint was handled.

At 10:40 p.m. on Roseburg Road, a welfare check was handled.

Tuesday, April 28

At 11:36 a.m. on Miller Lane, a suicidal subject was handled.

At 5:20 p.m. on East Willow Street, a juvenile problem was handled.

At 8:35 p.m. on Willow Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

Wednesday, April 29

At 5:41 p.m. on Spruce Street, information was gathered regarding a report of suspicious conditions.

At 7:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22, a driving complaint was handled.

Thursday, April 30

At 12:56 p.m. on North Dean Street, a disturbance was handled.

At 2:26 p.m. on Lehnherr, driver issued a warning following a driving complaint.

At 10:00 p.m. on Maple Street, an alarm was handled.

Friday, May 1

At 11:07 a.m. on Maple Street, a theft was handled.

At 6:19 p.m. on Roseburg Road, a disturbance was handled.

At 7:56 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18, criminal trespass was handled.

Saturday, May 2

At 2:36 a.m. on Fourth Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

At 7:16 a.m. on Ash Street, an assault was reported.

Sunday, May 3

At 1:33 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, suspicious condition were reported.

At 14:34 p.m. on Willow Street, a suspicious subject was handled.

At 7:56 p.m. on 8th Street, fraud was reported.

