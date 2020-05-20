Monday, May 11
Suspicious Vehicle
At 12:07 a.m. at the Bryant Boat Ramp, a suspicious vehicle was handled.
Suicidal Subject
At 1:12 p.m. at the McCullough Bridge, information was gathered on a suicidal subject in North Bend.
Suspicious Subject
At 5:59 p.m. on Ash Street, a suspicious subject was handled.
Tuesday, May 12
Suspicious Vehicle
At 6:35 a.m. on Reedsford Road, a suspicious vehicle was handled.
Threats
At 8:03 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, information was gathered on threats made.
Disorderly Conduct
At 4:29 p.m. on Seventh Street and Willow Street, an arrest was made following a report of disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, May 13
Traffic Stop
At 2:14 a.m. on Stringtown Road and Old Broadbent Road, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
Burn Complaint
At 7:52 p.m. on Pine Street, a burn complaint was handled.
Disturbance
At 11:21 p.m. on Walter Donald Road, a disturbance was handled.
Thursday, May 14
Suspicious Conditions
At 4:26 a.m. on Roseburg Road, suspicious conditions were handled.
Traffic Stop
At 9:23 a.m. on Spruce Street and Eighth Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
Theft
At 1:43 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, a theft was reported.
Drug Info
At 5:00 p.m. on Maple Street and Hermann Street, drug information was handled.
Welfare Check
At 11:08 p.m. on 19th Street, a welfare check was handled.
Friday, May 15
Criminal Mischief
At 4:57 a.m. on 19th Street, criminal mischief was handled.
Suspicious Subject
At 9:56 a.m. on Eighth Street, a suspicious subject was handled.
Counterfeit Money
At 11:26 a.m. on Spruce Street, counterfeit money was reported.
Code Violation
At 4:58 p.m. on Maple Street, a citation was issued following a code violation.
Saturday, May 16
Animal At Large
At 8:05 a.m. on Eighth Street, an animal at large was handled.
Fire
At 8:43 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 17, a fire was handled.
Sunday, May 17
Criminal Trespass
At 3:00 p.m. on Eighth Street, a report of criminal trespass was handled.
At 8:46 p.m. on Ash Street, a report of criminal trespass was handled.
Traffic Stop
At 9:04 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Quiet Valley Lane, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
At 9:23 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and North Fork Lane, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
At 9:33 p.m. on Eighth Street and Willow Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
