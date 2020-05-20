Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Monday, May 11

Suspicious Vehicle

At 12:07 a.m. at the Bryant Boat Ramp, a suspicious vehicle was handled.

Suicidal Subject

At 1:12 p.m. at the McCullough Bridge, information was gathered on a suicidal subject in North Bend.

Suspicious Subject

At 5:59 p.m. on Ash Street, a suspicious subject was handled.

Tuesday, May 12

Suspicious Vehicle

At 6:35 a.m. on Reedsford Road, a suspicious vehicle was handled.

Threats

At 8:03 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, information was gathered on threats made.

Disorderly Conduct

At 4:29 p.m. on Seventh Street and Willow Street, an arrest was made following a report of disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, May 13

Traffic Stop

At 2:14 a.m. on Stringtown Road and Old Broadbent Road, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

Burn Complaint

At 7:52 p.m. on Pine Street, a burn complaint was handled.

Disturbance

At 11:21 p.m. on Walter Donald Road, a disturbance was handled.

Thursday, May 14

Suspicious Conditions

At 4:26 a.m. on Roseburg Road, suspicious conditions were handled.

Traffic Stop

At 9:23 a.m. on Spruce Street and Eighth Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

Theft

At 1:43 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, a theft was reported.

Drug Info

At 5:00 p.m. on Maple Street and Hermann Street, drug information was handled.

Welfare Check

At 11:08 p.m. on 19th Street, a welfare check was handled.

Friday, May 15

Criminal Mischief

At 4:57 a.m. on 19th Street, criminal mischief was handled.

Suspicious Subject

At 9:56 a.m. on Eighth Street, a suspicious subject was handled.

Counterfeit Money

At 11:26 a.m. on Spruce Street, counterfeit money was reported.

Code Violation

At 4:58 p.m. on Maple Street, a citation was issued following a code violation.

Saturday, May 16

Animal At Large

At 8:05 a.m. on Eighth Street, an animal at large was handled.

Fire

At 8:43 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 17, a fire was handled.

Sunday, May 17

Criminal Trespass

At 3:00 p.m. on Eighth Street, a report of criminal trespass was handled.

At 8:46 p.m. on Ash Street, a report of criminal trespass was handled.

Traffic Stop

At 9:04 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Quiet Valley Lane, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

At 9:23 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and North Fork Lane, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

At 9:33 p.m. on Eighth Street and Willow Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

