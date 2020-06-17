Myrtle Point Police Log
Monday, June 8
At 4:29 a.m. on 19th Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
At 9:45 a.m. at Rotary Park, illegal camping was handled.
Tuesday, June 9
At 6:18 p.m. on North Fork Lane and U.S. Highway 42, suspicious vehicle was handled.
At 7:36 p.m. on Roseburg Road, report due of a missing person.
At 8:26 p.m. on Eighth Street, criminal trespass was reported.
At 9:34 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18, an arrest was made following a report of criminal trespass.
Wednesday, June 10
At 1:36 a.m. on Walter Donald Road, a welfare check was handled.
At 6:48 a.m. on Eighth Street, a theft was handled.
At 12:49 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 43, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 5:34 p.m. on Maple Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
Thursday, June 11
At 4:51 a.m. on Roseburg Road, a mental subject was handled.
At 4:57 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 21, a burn compliant was handled.
Friday, June 12
At 7:36 p.m. on Harris Street and Railroad Avenue, driver issued a citation following a traffic stop.
At 9:53 p.m. on Central Boulevard and First Street, a mental subject was handled in Coquille.
At 11:24 p.m. on Sitkum Lane, driver issued a citation following a report of an accident.
Saturday, June 13
At 1:05 p.m. on Bryant Boat Ramp, subject issued a citation following a report of a suspicious vehicle.
At 7:17 a.m. on Roseburg Road, information on a mental subject was collected.
At 10:17 a.m. on Roseburg Road and Oak Street, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 5:07 p.m. on Bender Street, a disturbance was handled.
Sunday, June 14
At 11:40 a.m. on Railroad Avenue and Willow Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
At 1:37 p.m. on Fourth Street, a report of harassment was handled.
At 6:03 p.m. on Goldbrick Road, report due of a runaway juvenile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In