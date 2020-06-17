Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Myrtle Point Police Log

Monday, June 8

At 4:29 a.m. on 19th Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

At 9:45 a.m. at Rotary Park, illegal camping was handled.

Tuesday, June 9

At 6:18 p.m. on North Fork Lane and U.S. Highway 42, suspicious vehicle was handled.

At 7:36 p.m. on Roseburg Road, report due of a missing person.

At 8:26 p.m. on Eighth Street, criminal trespass was reported.

At 9:34 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18, an arrest was made following a report of criminal trespass.

Wednesday, June 10

At 1:36 a.m. on Walter Donald Road, a welfare check was handled.

At 6:48 a.m. on Eighth Street, a theft was handled.

At 12:49 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 43, suspicious conditions were reported.

At 5:34 p.m. on Maple Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

Thursday, June 11

At 4:51 a.m. on Roseburg Road, a mental subject was handled.

At 4:57 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 21, a burn compliant was handled.

Friday, June 12

At 7:36 p.m. on Harris Street and Railroad Avenue, driver issued a citation following a traffic stop.

At 9:53 p.m. on Central Boulevard and First Street, a mental subject was handled in Coquille.

At 11:24 p.m. on Sitkum Lane, driver issued a citation following a report of an accident.

Saturday, June 13

At 1:05 p.m. on Bryant Boat Ramp, subject issued a citation following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

At 7:17 a.m. on Roseburg Road, information on a mental subject was collected.

At 10:17 a.m. on Roseburg Road and Oak Street, a suspicious subject was reported.

At 5:07 p.m. on Bender Street, a disturbance was handled.

Sunday, June 14

At 11:40 a.m. on Railroad Avenue and Willow Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

At 1:37 p.m. on Fourth Street, a report of harassment was handled.

At 6:03 p.m. on Goldbrick Road, report due of a runaway juvenile.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

