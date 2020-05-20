November 26, 1921 – May 16, 2020
Mildred Elizabeth Allison (Zaleha) was born November 26, 1921 to John Zaleha and Elizabeth Zaleha (Kachmar) in Belle Valley, Ohio.
Mildred was married to Laurence Allison for 63 years, most of which were spent in North Bend. She loved the outdoors, gardening, and reading. Mildred was vital and alert up to the last of her 98 years.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Anita, of Naples, Fla.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, and 8 siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
