March 19, 1955 – May 4, 2020
Michael Earl Spaght was born March 19, 1955 in Coos Bay, Oregon and passed away on the evening of May 4, 2020 at the age of 65
Michael was a skilled fabricator, ship fitter, and construction foreman throughout most of his adult life working for outfits like Sauce Brothers, Midcoast Marine, Fred Wahl Marine, and many others. He loved Rock-n-Roll, playing in pool leagues, camping, fishing, and spending his time with his lady, making her laugh with his witty sense of humor.
Michael will be lovingly missed by his family, friends, co-workers, and employers who were fortunate enough to have known him.
Michael is survived by his love, Rene Cooper; son, Nik Spaght; and two grandchildren, Zoe and Thomas.
Rest in Peace Michael.
