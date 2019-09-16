COOS BAY — The Marshfield High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion this weekend as hundreds of alumni from around the country return to Coos Bay to celebrate and reconnect with their fellow Marshfield Pirates.
A series of events is expected to take place over the weekend with the first being a free screening of the documentary “Fire on the Track – The Steve Prefontaine Story” at the Egyptian Theatre on Friday, Sept. 20 in downtown Coos Bay.
The screening, which is sponsored by Farr’s True Value Hardware, is open to the public and will feature an organ performance by Lee Littlefield on the “Mighty Wurlitzer.”
According to Jay Far, a ’69 MHS graduate and former student body president, the screening will act as a way for its class and community members to honor the acclaimed athlete and hometown hero who also graduated from Marshfield High School in 1969.
“I grew up with Steve and we went to school together and ran on the same track,” said Farr. “He was the distance guy and I was the 400-meter guy.”
With fond memories of their time together in high school, Farr said the spirit and legacy of Prefontaine will always live on in Coos Bay and elsewhere in the country.
“I’ll call an order for something we need here in the store and be talking to somebody across the country and I’ll give them our address in Coos Bay,” he said. “People will always pause and say ‘Coos Bay, wasn’t that where that famous runner was from?’ and right there I know they’re talking about our hometown guy, Pre.”
The reunion festivities will continue on with a bowling night, a dinner and a tug boat cruise for alumni and their guests. It will also include participation in the 40th annual Prefontaine Memorial Run set to take place Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.
Tim “Ernie” Scott, who has run the event for about five years, said he is looking forward to participating again this year as well as reconnecting with fellow Marshfield graduates. The ’69 graduate said he loves the sport and thinks the annual run is a great way to keep Prefontaine’s memory alive.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’ve been running for about 30 years,” said Scott. “It’s great for reflection and it’s a no-excuse exercise…you don’t really need anybody else to do it and all you have to do is lace up those shoes, open the door and go.”
Fellow classmate Barbara Kohler-Covington has also signed up this year to participate in the memorial run. The Coos Bay native said she has run in the event for two years and will attend this year to show her support despite having recent knee problems.
“It’s a fabulous event that honors Steve,” said Kohler-Covington. “I ran in 2016 and 2018 and I just loved it so much.”
An active student in high school, Kohler-Covington, who was a part of the foreign language club as well as other extra-circular activities, said she’s continued her passion for running here and there throughout her life.
While she didn’t know Prefontaine personally, Kohler-Covington said she remembers seeing him running around town all the time.
“He had a nice presence and I would love to watch him run all over Coos Bay,” she said. “I lived on the top of the 10th Street hill and every once in a while he’d run by. It was just such an inspiration to watch him run.”
Farr and other Marshfield graduates will also take part in the annual Fun Festival parade inside Farr’s True Hardware’s 1931 Ford Model AA Flatbed truck which will take place Sunday afternoon in downtown Coos Bay.
When asked to describe their time in high school, Farr, Scott and Kohler-Covington all had the same things to say – it was a time where there was a real sense of community, a time where there was a lot of laughs and good fun and a time of major school pride.