March 7, 1954 – June 9, 2020
Services for Margaret Ann Wick Sitterson 66, will be announced and held at a later date.
Margaret was born March 7, 1954 in Astoria, Oregon, the daughter of Melvin T. and Margaret Ellen (Skow) Wick. She died June 9, 2020 in Charleston of causes related to breast cancer.
Margaret attended schooling at Star of The Sea in Astoria, Coos Catholic and Marshfield High Schools in Coos Bay, Concordia University in Portland, and Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts where she received her master of education degree. She received Teacher of The Year at Desert Sands School District. Margaret retired in June from teaching in the Palm Springs area.
She had commercial fished for a time with her father. Margaret loved gardening, retail therapy and fine wine, and cooking for her friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Sitterson Salmassian (Alan) of San Jose, Calif.; and Alex Ford (Josh Cohen) of Portland; sisters, Kathleen Hoeger of independence, Iowa; Frances White of Charleston and Bridget Sorensen of North Plains, Ore.; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites and inurnment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. NW, Coos Bay. 541-888-4809.
