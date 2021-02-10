One person was injured, and traffic was snarled for more than an hour Friday after a two-vehicle crash just outside Lakeside.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 2:39 p.m., when a small SUV driven by 72-year-old Timothy Krost of Lakeside pulled out onto Highway 101 at Airport Way. A northbound pickup truck driven by Bryan Winchester, 60, of Grants Pass, was unable to stop and plowed into the SUV.
Witnesses on the scene confirmed the SUV pulled into traffic, leaving the pickup no time to stop.
Krost was removed from his vehicle and transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital in Reedsport. Winchester was evaluated at the scene and released. Lakeside Fire personnel assisted on scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Oregon State Police. Highway 101 was limited to one lane of travel for more than an hour due to the incident.
