A 20-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car in a parking lot in downtown Coos Bay on Tuesday morning.
According to Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar, Raven English died at the scene when she was hit by a car in the public parking lot on the southeast side of Commercial Avenue and North 3rd Street.
Chapanar said police received a 9-1-1 call at 10:24 a.m. and arrived on scene within three minutes. English was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that hit English stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
According to Chapanar, witnesses said English had been seen laying on the pavement in the parking lot shortly before the incident. A person in the area encouraged English to move.
Minutes later, the vehicle hit English, and the driver said they had not seen English on the ground and drove over her.
A resident nearby talked to The World and said she heard a woman saying, “I’m so sorry, I didn’t see you,” shortly before police arrived.
Chapanar said the driver was so traumatized, she was transported by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital.
The Coos County Crash Team was notified and representatives from the Oregon State Police, Coquille Police Department, Coos County District Attorney’s Office and the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist.
