A record high number of Coos County residents cast their ballots in the 2020 general election Tuesday, results show. Over 37,700 were returned by the 8 p.m. deadline, county elections data show.
That's just under 6,000 more ballots than the 2016 presidential election, and over 8,000 more than 2012, records show. The 2020 returns represent 79.09% of the county's eligible voters, a smaller share than 2016's 79.25% and 2012's 83.75%. Statewide, voter turnout was 81.24%
The record-high turnout in Coos County was generally a good sign for Republicans in state and federal races. The county's 15,800 Republicans voted at a rate of about 90%, compared to 88% among 12,300 Democrats and just 55% of 16,200 nonaffiliated voters, state returns data showed about an hour before Tuesday's ballot deadline.
Republicans won support from county voters in every non-local race — though in most cases, those Republican votes in Coos County were outweighed by Democrats in other areas of the state.
President Trump received about 59% of the county's vote for president, far above the 38% of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Still, unsurprisingly, Oregon voted strongly for Biden. The Associated Press called the race for Biden just moments after the 8 p.m. ballot deadline, and Wednesday morning's returns data show Biden receiving about 57% of the state's support.
The Associated Press also called the state's U.S. Senate race soon after polls closed. Incumbent Democrat Jeff Merkley received about 58% of the vote statewide.
In Coos County, Republican challenger Jo Rae Perkins, who received national attention for her support of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, held about 56% of the vote.
Republican congressional challenger Alek Skarlatos received about 57% of the county's vote, a knockout over longtime incumbent Peter DeFazio's 40%. Still, DeFazio won the fourth congressional district handily and will be heading back to Washington for another term as representative.
In Oregon's heated Secretary of State race, Republican candidate Kim Thatcher received 59.77% of the vote in the county. Democrat Shemia Fagan, who received just 34.71% of the county's votes, won statewide with 50.88% of all ballots cast, according to state elections results.
Fagan's win statewide means Democrats will retake control of the the only state office currently under Republican control. Fagan received support from Democratic donors state- and nationwide, as the office will oversee voting access and a potential redistricting effort in 2021 if legislators can't come to an agreement.
County and state returns show similar results for Oregon's Attorney General and State Treasurer races.
Republican attorney general candidate Michael Cross received 58% of Coos County's votes, while incumbent Democrat Ellen Rosenblum won the state with nearly 57% of the vote. Cross, who positioned himself as an opportunity to "check" Oregon Governor Kate Brown on her power, would have been the first non-lawyer to hold the position in modern history, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
