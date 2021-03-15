Despite declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, Coos County is now reporting one of its highest hospitalization numbers since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, 17 county residents were hospitalized with the virus.
The same day, the county reported 21 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases reported so far in March to 182.
An outbreak at the Coos Bay Fred Meyer location has been linked to 26 cases, according to OHA. According to a company spokesperson, that includes 8 of the store’s 233 total employees.
“Through regular communication with the County Health Department, we’ve affirmed that our processes continue to live up to our high safety standards in protecting our more than 40,000 associates and the millions of customers that visit our stores each week,” spokesperson Jeffery Temple wrote in a statement. “At Fred Meyer, our associates are like family. We are in communication with our associates that have tested positive to assist in their needs.”
Temple added that the store has had professional sanitation companies perform three deep cleanings and the store has taken other precautions to ensure customer safety.
Coos hopes to see 50K get vaccinated
Meanwhile, Coos County health officials have said they hope to see at least 50,000 of the county’s 63,000 residents get vaccinated in order to push back against the pandemic.
“It’s the rough estimate, that somewhere around 50,000 would be close enough to that herd immunity piece,” said Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director at Coos Health & Wellness.
That “herd immunity,” the level of community immunity which significantly reduces the likelihood of infection for everyone in the community, isn’t a perfectly defined target: Gleason said experts disagree on what level of vaccination will be necessary to reach it, as every infectious disease behaves a bit differently.
“We’re only going to be able to vaccinate who we can vaccinate at this point, and try to inform people that this is safe, this is the right thing to do, and hopefully they listen,” Gleason said.
That 50,000 number is still a long way off: By Thursday, just over 10,000 people in the county had received a first dose of the vaccine, and less than half of those people were fully vaccinated.
Gleason said that number will continue to trickle upwards as the county receives additional vaccine doses. It’s currently receiving about 2,000 a week, he said, and getting them distributed quickly.
“Our wasted number is almost zero. We’ve done everything we possibly can with the number of vaccines we’ve received, and we’re still doing that,” Gleason said. “The success rate of getting vaccines into our community is good, it’s just that the number of vaccines we receive is not enough to make a significant dent like we’ve seen in some larger areas.”
Those doses don’t include other shipments distributed to pharmacies and certain federally qualified health centers. State data showed CHW was scheduled to receive 3,100 first doses March 15.
Where are vaccines available?
Several different sites across the region are administering vaccine doses, and not all use the same waitlist information, so health officials say it may be necessary to attempt multiple sites simultaneously to get a dose most quickly.
“Try anyway you possibly can to get a vaccine,” Gleason said. “We don’t care how you get it, as long as you have a way to actually receive it.”
In Coos County, Coos Health & Wellness is maintaining a vaccine waitlist, which it uses to invite eligible residents to vaccination events put on by the agency and other health partners.
CHW invites people to events in the order they became eligible, meaning health care workers and the oldest individuals are at the top of the list. Sign-ups are available online at cooshealthandwellness.org/.
In Reedsport, the Lower Umpqua Hospital District has established a call center for vaccine pre-registration. Only those who are currently eligible for the vaccine can call 541-271-2175 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and more information is online at www.lowerumpquahospital.org/.
Other locations in Reedsport are also offering vaccines, and the Douglas County Public Health Network is coordinating some mass vaccination events. Instructions on signing up for those events, and information about signing up with other providers, is available online at douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/index.php/covid-19-vaccination-information/.
Several pharmacies are administering vaccines separately, with doses received outside of county allocations. Each has its own policies, but is bound by the state’s guidance, meaning those who are currently eligible for vaccines can sign up for appointments.
Safeway pharmacies at multiple locations are administering doses in Coos County. Appointments can be made online at www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
Walmart has begun administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
Bi-Mart pharmacies at some locations are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.bimart.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.
Fred Meyer is administering vaccines at some locations. Appointments can be made online at www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
Some Health Mart pharmacies, which have locations in Reedsport and Gold Beach, are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com.
Where are the South Coast’s cases?
According to OHA’s weekly report, the vast majority of the South Coast’s new COVID-19 cases are continuing to come from the region’s most populated cities.
The Coos Bay 97420 ZIP code reported 41 new cases last week, and the North Bend 97459 area reported 20.
Myrtle Point and outlying areas saw 15, while Coquille’s 97423 area reported 14 new cases.
Bandon, Lakeside, Reedsport, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings all reported new cases, too.
The chart below shows the total number of cases reported in each ZIP code since the pandemic began. Each Sunday’s data is reported the following Wednesday, which means the counts are a few days behind.
The Powers 97466 ZIP code has too small a population to be included in OHA’s report.
ZIP
General Area
Feb. 24
March 3
March 10
97411
Bandon
56
60
65
97415
Brookings-Harbor
266
272
288
97420
Coos Bay-Charleston
642
701
742
97423
Coquille
94
98
112
97444
Gold Beach
92
102
112
97449
Lakeside
19
22
27
97458
Myrtle Point
54
65
80
97459
North Bend
305
330
350
97465
Port Orford
13
13
15
97467
Reedsport
100
109
116
