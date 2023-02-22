Weather Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory above 500 feet in effect until 10 a.m. today and a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Thursday.

WHAT

For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except for 5 to 10 inches above 1000 feet.

For the Winter Weather Advisory above 500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 4 to 8 inches in higher terrain above 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph into this evening.

WHERE

South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, including the cities of Coos Bay, North Bend, Reedsport, Coquille, Harbor, Gold Beach, Nesika Beach, Ophir, and Pistol River

  • For the Winter Weather Advisory, above 500 feet including Humbug Mountain and other areas away from the beaches.
  • For the Winter Storm Warning, all areas, including Highway 101, and possibly even down to some area beaches.

IMPACTS

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

  • Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
  • If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
  • The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
  • A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now.

Call 511 or check TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions.



