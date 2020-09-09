SOUTH COAST — Coos Health & Wellness wants to alert residents that the smoke currently being experienced from wildfires throughout Oregon may increase the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.
Wildfire smoke can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, affect the immune system and make people more prone to lung infections, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Here are some tips to help keep yourself and your family safe from wildfire smoke:
• Stay home and inside, as much as possible
• Keep your windows closed
• Turn your ventilation systems to recirculate if possible
• Have a clean room with a HEPA air purifying appliance
• If available, wear a N95 mask fitted tightly over the face
There is a parallel between wildfire smoke and the coronavirus — that in both cases, the duration and dose of exposure determines risk. Being outside for only 10 to 15 minutes without a mask should not pose a risk. But if you are working outdoors for an extended period of time a mask is recommended.
(Note: Because N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers treating COVID-19, experts do not suggest buying new N95 masks unless you need to be outside for an extended period of time.)
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please visit our website at https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/ for the most recent guidance, or email covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us.
