The big question weighing on everyone’s mind is, “When are we likely to return to a normal life?” A life allowing unrestricted travel, family visits, bars and restaurants at full capacity, and fully open schools with sporting activities? After 16 months of this, are we anywhere near returning to a normal life once again? Unfortunately, we’re not even close and may be slipping away from it once again.
Everyone is desperate to return to normal life. The second we perceive the slightest bit of progress against this pandemic, we too soon declare victory and throw caution to the wind. But, so far, each attempt towards normalcy has failed miserably. Subsequently, the virus is once again spreading in places where schools as well as restaurants and bars have re-opened, or where mask mandates have been loosened. Consider the state of Michigan, once a hotbed for COVID. Restrictions enforced by the governor rapidly brought the state back into tight control. Political pressure for reopening brought a significant loosening of restrictions which has thrust this state back into the throes of a dramatic fourth wave of infections. The infection rate in Michigan has risen over 500% within the past six weeks. Just contemplate that number for a second, 900 to over 5,000 cases daily in just six weeks. Interestingly, most of these infections are now involving the younger age groups with infections under the age of 19 up well over 200%. Why? According to physicians and disease experts in Michigan, much of the rise can be directly linked to school re-openings, sports and after school events. Additionally, the much more contagious U.K. B.1.1.7 variant is rapidly spreading throughout the state.
In the U.S., demographic has changed this time around, with more of the new hospitalizations and deaths in the under 60 age bracket. The spring break activities we all just witnessed are only going to add to this troubling trend. A new variety of tragic stories is just hitting the press. Example: 20 Year Old Who Dreamed of Becoming a Pediatrician Dies of COVID, ‘She would have done so much.’ With this new batch of infections, we will not just be erasing our past, this time around we will be destroying our future.
So, what is required before we can actually start to open up more safely?
1) Currently, only one out of 6 Americans (or 17%) has had any vaccination. The number for fully vaccinated Americans is even less. Before we can assume we will control COVID, that number needs to be 70% minimum. We have a long way to go. The vaccine imparts an immunity of between 80-95% depending on which vaccine you receive.
2) People need to be much more conscientious about wearing properly fitted masks (I want to emphasize this again, properly fitted). A loose mask basically equals no mask at all, it’s simply a veil, an accessory. I can’t even believe I need to make this next comment, a mask has zero benefit if worn under your nose. Recent laboratory experiments have shown that a properly fitted mask, ideally a double mask with one being a surgical style, sealing properly on all four sides will reduce the spread of COVID by over 96.5%.
Masks are still our number one line of defense since they can be of benefit to everyone today, vaccinated or not, and are actually more effective than the vaccine. From personal experience, I spent two weeks with my father in the late stages of this disease (who even then still testing as COVID positive) in very close quarters with no more protection than a good mask. I did not convert, nor did any of my siblings.
As mentioned, vaccination does not impart complete immunity, the range falling between 79-95% depending on which variety you’ve received. These are excellent numbers, but they are not 100%. By now, we probably all know of someone who was fully vaccinated but has still become very sick with COVID. That’s the nature of immunization. It’s not a one size fits all. There will always be outliers who will not develop an adequate level of protection regardless of being immunized. This is why we still need mask mandates, real masks.
With mask benefits obvious, consider how backwards thinking these states are. To date, eight states with previous mask mandates have recently lifted them (Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and Wisconsin). Now in geographically isolated areas, if you aren’t ever going to leave the ranch, and do all your shopping on Amazon, this might be OK. But if I recall, some of these states aren’t all rural and might have a few small towns, like say Dallas, where it might still be a pretty good idea if J.R. masks up before heading into his next Ewing oil company meeting to fight with Bobby.
We are all tired of hearing the same things over and over again, but if this virus is not still taken seriously (and it often hasn’t been in the past) the spread still has the potential to become much worse. The longer the virus is allowed to propagate, the more variations we will see. Some of these will be much more dangerous. Already in Oregon there has been one reported case of a spontaneous mutation which contains both the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 mutation (50% more contagious and 60% more likely to lead to death), and the E484K mutation or P.1 variant originally seen in Brazil and South Africa. This later mutation additionally makes the COVID virus more contagious by 2.2 times and has a 60% potential for reinfection. Frighteningly, the below 60 age group represents 30% of the deaths with this variant of the infection. It is much more dangerous to the young and healthy. Clearly, we need to control the pandemic before this variant makes much headway, or we are basically starting over and in a worse spot.
Please act responsibly, wear a properly fit mask, get vaccinated and still take this pandemic very seriously. And be patient, need to postpone a victory celebration just a bit longer.
Doc H
