PORTLAND — COVID-19 cases continue to grow statewide, with 789 new confirmed and presumptive cases reported over the weekend and six new deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

The state's death toll is now at 260 people and the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases totals 14,579, the OHA reported. 

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Klamath (4), Lake (3), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (5), Marion (31), Morrow (11), Multnomah (87), Polk (7), Sherman (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (47), and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 255th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 17, in his residence. Additional details are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 256th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 16, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 257th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who died on July 4 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 15. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 258th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 259th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 18, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

13

0

715

Benton

128

6

7,164

Clackamas

1,130

30

31,211

Clatsop

62

0

3,058

Columbia

61

0

3,679

Coos

69

0

3,276

Crook

27

1

1,298

Curry

10

0

849

Deschutes

352

1

13,896

Douglas

85

1

6,445

Gilliam

2

0

135

Grant

1

0

440

Harney

2

0

476

Hood River

130

0

3,064

Jackson

238

0

15,290

Jefferson

199

0

2,538

Josephine

70

1

5,494

Klamath

150

1

6,047

Lake

28

0

373

Lane

394

3

31,856

Lincoln

369

8

5,528

Linn

200

10

8,709

Malheur

489

5

2,578

Marion

2,140

60

23,519

Morrow

194

1

905

Multnomah

3,486

75

71,640

Polk

205

12

3,691

Sherman

8

0

203

Tillamook

23

0

1,733

Umatilla

1,340

9

6,624

Union

383

2

2,092

Wallowa

18

1

550

Wasco

130

3

2,767

Washington

2,208

21

45,340

Wheeler

0

0

131

Yamhill

235

9

7,697

Total

14,579

260

321,011

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, refer to OHA press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

 

