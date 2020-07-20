PORTLAND — COVID-19 cases continue to grow statewide, with 789 new confirmed and presumptive cases reported over the weekend and six new deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The state's death toll is now at 260 people and the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases totals 14,579, the OHA reported.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Klamath (4), Lake (3), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (5), Marion (31), Morrow (11), Multnomah (87), Polk (7), Sherman (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (47), and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 255th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 17, in his residence. Additional details are still being confirmed.
Oregon’s 256th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 16, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 257th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who died on July 4 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 15. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 258th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 259th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 18, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
13
0
715
Benton
128
6
7,164
Clackamas
1,130
30
31,211
Clatsop
62
0
3,058
Columbia
61
0
3,679
Coos
69
0
3,276
Crook
27
1
1,298
Curry
10
0
849
Deschutes
352
1
13,896
Douglas
85
1
6,445
Gilliam
2
0
135
Grant
1
0
440
Harney
2
0
476
Hood River
130
0
3,064
Jackson
238
0
15,290
Jefferson
199
0
2,538
Josephine
70
1
5,494
Klamath
150
1
6,047
Lake
28
0
373
Lane
394
3
31,856
Lincoln
369
8
5,528
Linn
200
10
8,709
Malheur
489
5
2,578
Marion
2,140
60
23,519
Morrow
194
1
905
Multnomah
3,486
75
71,640
Polk
205
12
3,691
Sherman
8
0
203
Tillamook
23
0
1,733
Umatilla
1,340
9
6,624
Union
383
2
2,092
Wallowa
18
1
550
Wasco
130
3
2,767
Washington
2,208
21
45,340
Wheeler
0
0
131
Yamhill
235
9
7,697
Total
14,579
260
321,011
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, refer to OHA press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In