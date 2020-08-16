Coronavirus

PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 23,262.

On Saturday, 412 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported, as well as one new death.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine ( 1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (67), Polk (7), Umatilla (15), Wasco (1), Washington (29) and Yamhill (3).

The new cases reported Saturday are in these counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 386th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14, at St. Charles Bend Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 387th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 13, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 388th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

There is updated information on Oregon’s 384th COVID-19 death. The death was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 12 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Due to a script error some negative test results from early in the day Saturday were reported on Saturday. That may result in an unusually low positive test rate Saturday and a higher one Sunday. This did not affect positive cases.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county, as of Sunday.

County

 

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

 

53

0

1170

Benton

 

186

6

9371

Clackamas

 

1689

50

45213

Clatsop

 

91

0

4095

Columbia

 

110

1

5082

Coos

 

93

0

4388

Crook

 

52

1

1953

Curry

 

19

0

1150

Deschutes

 

639

11

20611

Douglas

 

160

1

9051

Gilliam

 

4

0

208

Grant

 

4

0

601

Harney

 

11

0

622

Hood River

 

218

0

4099

Jackson

 

559

2

21468

Jefferson

 

411

5

3760

Josephine

 

139

2

7615

Klamath

 

210

2

7943

Lake

 

32

0

586

Lane

 

625

4

47173

Lincoln

 

438

9

7185

Linn

 

333

11

12025

Malheur

 

905

15

3685

Marion

 

3204

73

34830

Morrow

 

407

3

1343

Multnomah

 

5330

102

104501

Polk

 

364

12

6032

Sherman

 

16

0

284

Tillamook

 

35

0

2302

Umatilla

 

2450

32

10223

Union

 

398

2

2731

Wallowa

 

21

1

742

Wasco

 

202

3

4008

Washington

 

3337

27

67314

Wheeler

 

0

0

143

Yamhill

 

517

13

12028

Total

 

23,262

388

465,535

      

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

