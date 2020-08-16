PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 23,262.
On Saturday, 412 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported, as well as one new death.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine ( 1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (67), Polk (7), Umatilla (15), Wasco (1), Washington (29) and Yamhill (3).
The new cases reported Saturday are in these counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13).
Oregon’s 386th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14, at St. Charles Bend Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 387th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 13, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 388th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
There is updated information on Oregon’s 384th COVID-19 death. The death was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 12 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Due to a script error some negative test results from early in the day Saturday were reported on Saturday. That may result in an unusually low positive test rate Saturday and a higher one Sunday. This did not affect positive cases.
See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county, as of Sunday.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
53
0
1170
Benton
186
6
9371
Clackamas
1689
50
45213
Clatsop
91
0
4095
Columbia
110
1
5082
Coos
93
0
4388
Crook
52
1
1953
Curry
19
0
1150
Deschutes
639
11
20611
Douglas
160
1
9051
Gilliam
4
0
208
Grant
4
0
601
Harney
11
0
622
Hood River
218
0
4099
Jackson
559
2
21468
Jefferson
411
5
3760
Josephine
139
2
7615
Klamath
210
2
7943
Lake
32
0
586
Lane
625
4
47173
Lincoln
438
9
7185
Linn
333
11
12025
Malheur
905
15
3685
Marion
3204
73
34830
Morrow
407
3
1343
Multnomah
5330
102
104501
Polk
364
12
6032
Sherman
16
0
284
Tillamook
35
0
2302
Umatilla
2450
32
10223
Union
398
2
2731
Wallowa
21
1
742
Wasco
202
3
4008
Washington
3337
27
67314
Wheeler
0
0
143
Yamhill
517
13
12028
Total
23,262
388
465,535
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In