PORTLAND — COVID-19 claimed eight more lives over the weekend in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 355, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon Health Authority reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and one death as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 21,272.
On Saturday, OHA reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.
The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (47), Morrow (6), Multnomah (87), Polk (5), Sherman (2), Umatilla (27), Wasco (8), Washington (56), Yamhill (22).
The new cases Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (15), Columbia (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (4), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (15), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (1), Umatilla (40), Wasco (3), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 349th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 21 and died on August 5, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 350th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on July 19, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 351st COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on July 14 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 352nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 8 and died on July 28, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 353rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.
Oregon’s 354th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.
Oregon’s 355th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 5. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.
Oregon’s 356th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 6, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
There is additional information on Oregon’s 342nd COVID-19 death. He is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 6, at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
38
0
1,066
Benton
169
6
8,723
Clackamas
1,538
40
40,686
Clatsop
85
0
3,834
Columbia
96
0
4,611
Coos
91
0
4,131
Crook
47
1
1,799
Curry
15
0
1,072
Deschutes
604
10
19,219
Douglas
151
1
8,432
Gilliam
4
0
199
Grant
4
0
549
Harney
10
0
585
Hood River
191
0
3,839
Jackson
465
2
19,913
Jefferson
360
4
3,440
Josephine
115
2
7,103
Klamath
201
2
7,521
Lake
32
0
535
Lane
585
3
43,952
Lincoln
416
9
6,931
Linn
281
10
11,210
Malheur
783
14
3,448
Marion
2,911
70
32,122
Morrow
357
3
1,228
Multnomah
4,917
95
94,631
Polk
313
12
5,389
Sherman
16
0
270
Tillamook
34
0
2,143
Umatilla
2,290
28
9,523
Union
394
2
2,530
Wallowa
19
1
713
Wasco
192
3
3,729
Washington
3,088
25
60,176
Wheeler
0
0
139
Yamhill
460
13
10,373
Total
21,272
356
425,765
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
