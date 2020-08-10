Coronavirus

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND — COVID-19 claimed eight more lives over the weekend in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 355, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon Health Authority reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and one death as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 21,272.

On Saturday, OHA reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (47), Morrow (6), Multnomah (87), Polk (5), Sherman (2), Umatilla (27), Wasco (8), Washington (56), Yamhill (22).

The new cases Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (15), Columbia (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (4), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (15), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (1), Umatilla (40), Wasco (3), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 349th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 21 and died on August 5, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 350th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on July 19, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 351st COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on July 14 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 352nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 8 and died on July 28, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 353rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 354th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 355th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 5. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 356th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 6, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

There is additional information on Oregon’s 342nd COVID-19 death. He is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 6, at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

38

0

1,066

Benton

169

6

8,723

Clackamas

1,538

40

40,686

Clatsop

85

0

3,834

Columbia

96

0

4,611

Coos

91

0

4,131

Crook

47

1

1,799

Curry

15

0

1,072

Deschutes

604

10

19,219

Douglas

151

1

8,432

Gilliam

4

0

199

Grant

4

0

549

Harney

10

0

585

Hood River

191

0

3,839

Jackson

465

2

19,913

Jefferson

360

4

3,440

Josephine

115

2

7,103

Klamath

201

2

7,521

Lake

32

0

535

Lane

585

3

43,952

Lincoln

416

9

6,931

Linn

281

10

11,210

Malheur

783

14

3,448

Marion

2,911

70

32,122

Morrow

357

3

1,228

Multnomah

4,917

95

94,631

Polk

313

12

5,389

Sherman

16

0

270

Tillamook

34

0

2,143

Umatilla

2,290

28

9,523

Union

394

2

2,530

Wallowa

19

1

713

Wasco

192

3

3,729

Washington

3,088

25

60,176

Wheeler

0

0

139

Yamhill

460

13

10,373

Total

21,272

356

425,765

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments