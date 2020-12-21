COOS BAY — With temperatures projected to drop, the Warming Center at Coos Bay's Devereux Center will open Tuesday.
The center offers a meal, hot beverages and warm shelter when temperatures drop to 36 degrees or below. It'll be open from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. the next morning.
Temperatures are expected to dip down to around 34 degrees Tuesday night after daytime highs in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday night is forecast to see temperatures of around 35 degrees. If that forecast holds, the warming center will likely be open Wednesday night, too.
The center is located at the lower level of the Devereux Center, at the "Y intersection" of Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay (1200 Newmark Avenue).
Center leaders say they're currently in need of donations of hot cocoa and apple cider, as well as coffee creamer, tuna and hot dogs, snacks, winter clothing and rain gear. Monetary donations are accepted through the organization's Facebook page, as well as in-person at the center or online at www.thedevereuxcenter.org.
