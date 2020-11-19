COOS BAY — With temperatures projected to drop, the Warming Center at Coos Bay's Devereux Center will open Friday for the second time this winter, according to the organization.
The center offers a meal, hot beverages and warm shelter when temperatures drop to 36 degrees or below. It'll be open from 6 p.m. Friday night to 8 a.m. the next morning.
Temperatures are expected to dip down to around 36 degrees Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30's and lower 40's through the weekend.
The center is located at the lower level of the Devereux Center, at the "Y intersection" of Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay (1200 Newmark Avenue).
Center leaders are seeking donations for the winter season, they said in a press release. They're currently in need of hot cocoa, rain gear, coffee creamer, protein items and snacks, which can be dropped off at the center. Monetary donations are accepted through the organization's Facebook page, as well as in-person at the center or online at www.thedevereuxcenter.org.
