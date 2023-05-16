Voters in Coos County have chosen school board representatives in Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point.
After the early votes were released Tuesday night, most of the races appear to be over.
In Bandon, Martha Lane looks to have won a contested race for Position 2 and Greg Looney has won in the race for Position 7.
Lane has received 739 votes while Farrell Fox has 383 in Position 2. Looney recorded 759 votes for Position 7 with Scott Brewster receiving 258.
A.J. Kimball and Anthony Zunino were also elected in Bandon after running unopposed.
In Coos Bay, Addie Hutchison appears to have earned a seat on the school board after receiving 1,381 votes for Position 7 to 888 for Jim Kingsley.
Incumbents Kimberly Brick and Kevin Dubisar earned additional terms after running unopposed.
In Coquille, Marsha Frost has a 102-vote advantage over Roy Wright for Position 3. Frost has received 366 votes while Wright has 264.
The most contested race was in North Bend with eight contestants running for three seats.
In the race for Position 1, Nathan McClintock has taken the lead with 1,143 votes. Ginger Kralicek is second with 1,043 and Daniel Emmett is third with 187.
In Position 3, Carol Yardley looks to have won the seat after receiving 1,171 votes. Hira Qadir has 871 votes and Elliot Adams received 321.
In Position 7, Michelle Roberts has taken the lead with 1,248 votes while Charlotte Hutt has received 1,088.
In Myrtle Point, there was one contested race as Jared Sproul has 409 votes to 220 for Roy Harris in Position 3.
Another contested race countywide also had some tight races as the Coos County Airport District had two contested races.
In the race for Position 1, Andrew Brainard has received 3,533 votes to 2,987 for Mike Collins. In the race for Position 5, Jason Bel has 3,567 votes to 2,562 for Matthew Fare.
