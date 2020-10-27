COQUILLE — Tuesday marks the last day that elections and postal service officials recommend mailing completed ballots to ensure they arrive on time. After that, voters have until Nov. 3 to drop their ballots in a drop box.
The recommendation to vote early has been stressed by officials nationwide, as Americans are expected to vote by mail in record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Coast voters are heeding those recommendations, returns data show.
Over a third of Coos County voters had already dropped off or mailed in their ballots by Friday, just a week into the election, according to data from the county's election office.
Friday's return rate of around 37% outpaces the last two presidential elections: In 2012, 21% of voters had returned their ballots by that time, and in 2016 only 17% had done the same.
Douglas County's returns were on par with Coos County Monday morning, at about 37%.
In Curry County, the numbers are even higher: By Sunday, just over half of voters had gotten their ballots returned to the county elections office.
Statewide, more than a million ballots, or around 40% of those eligible, had been returned by Monday morning. Turnout was around 28% statewide by the same time in 2016, according to the Secretary of State's historical data.
Election Day approaching
Election Day is Nov. 3, and the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail their ballots by Oct. 27 to ensure they arrive on time. In Oregon, ballots include free postage, but postmarks do not count for meeting the deadline.
There are also seven drop sites throughout the county, which accept ballots through 8 p.m. on Election Day. County employees, who swear an oath to protect the integrity of the vote, collect ballots from the following sites:
- Bandon City Hall, 555 U.S. Highway 101. Office open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Closed Fridays. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Avenue. Drive-up collection box is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Coquille Courthouse, 250 North Baxter Street. Walk-up collection box is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Lakeside City Hall, 915 North Lake Road. Building mail slot is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Myrtle Point City Hall, 424 Fifth Street. Office open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- North Bend Fire Department, 1880 McPherson Avenue. Office open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
- Powers Market, 409 Second Avenue. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
In Reedsport, ballots can be returned by mail, or to the Douglas County Annex at 680 Fir Avenue. That drive-thru drop box is open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
Most voters should have received their ballots over the weekend or early this week. Anyone who hasn't received a ballot can call the elections office at 541-396-7610 to check on its status.
Unsigned ballots and those with signatures that don't match a voter's registration will take longer to process. Voters can see if their ballots have been mailed, or if they've successfully been returned to the county online at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote.
