A few Orcas were spotted swimming off of Boiler Bay in Oregon on Wednesday morning, March 29th.
The video is a courtesy of Al Marugg.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 4:10 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In