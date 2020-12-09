As Oregon’s two-week COVID-19 freeze transitioned into a new – four tier – monitoring structure Thursday, Dec. 3, Video Lottery terminals came back online in the 11 counties not identified as extreme risk. This includes Coos county.
Along with indoor dining, Video Lottery retailers in lower, moderate and higher risk counties may now open access to lottery terminals with the following safety requirements:
• Video Lottery terminals must be at least six feet apart.
• Lottery-approved barriers may substitute for physical spacing.
• Only one player is allowed at a terminal.
• Masks are required while playing Video Lottery terminals, unless actively eating or drinking.
• Retailers must clean terminals between play sessions.
Video lottery came back online in the following counties: Gilliam, Sherman, Wallowa, Wheeler, Harney, Tillamook, Benton, Clatsop, Coos, Curry and Lincoln.
