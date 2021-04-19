Anyone in Oregon 16 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available this week.
Eligibility opened Monday under state guidelines following an order from President Joe Biden, which expanded vaccine eligibility to adults across the country.
Locations across the region currently have appointments open for the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains paused by federal health officials.
Vaccines are free, though vaccine providers typically ask that patients bring their insurance cards if they have them so administrative expenses can be billed correctly.
Where are vaccines available?
In Reedsport, the Lower Umpqua Hospital District has established a call center for vaccine pre-registration. Only those who are currently eligible for the vaccine can call 541-271-2175 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and more information is online at www.lowerumpquahospital.org/.
Other locations in Reedsport are also offering vaccines, and the Douglas County Public Health Network is coordinating some mass vaccination events. Instructions on signing up for those events, and information about signing up with other providers, is available online at douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/covid-19-vaccination-information/.
Coos County hospitals are offering doses in daily and weekly events. Bay Area Hospital, Coquille Valley Hospital and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center are now using the same scheduling system, available online at https://www.communityhealth.events/scheduler/.
Safeway pharmacies at multiple locations are administering doses. Appointments can be made online at www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
Walmart has begun administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
Bi-Mart pharmacies at some locations are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.bimart.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.
Fred Meyer is administering vaccines at some locations. Appointments can be made online at www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
Rite Aid has vaccine doses available, and makes appointments online at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier.
North Bend’s Broadway Pharmacy has begun taking appointments for a limited supply of doses. A sign-up form is at the top of the pharmacy’s website at rxbroadway.com/.
Some Health Mart pharmacies, which have locations in Reedsport and Gold Beach, are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In