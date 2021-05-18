A proposal to raise property taxes to keep the North Bend pool afloat was leading in unofficial final returns Tuesday night.
After the final unofficial returns were released from the Coos County Clerk late Tuesday, 1,072 voters cast ballots in favor of the bond while 871 were opposed.
The bond would raise taxes to fund pool operations for five years, but the city would still need to find money to pay for upgrades to infrastructure at the facility.
In Bandon, a renewal for a local option tax for streets was passing overwhelmingly, with 83.6% of votes casting yes votes.
Propositions to amend city rules in Lakeside to allow for more ATV access to one city road and a Coquille school bond were losing by extremely tight margins.
In Lakeside, the vote in favor of allowing greater ATV access was losing by just three votes while the Coquille school bond was behind by 27 votes in the final unofficial returns Tuesday.
Final unofficial vote totals:
(Reported by the Coos County Clerk's office Tuesday. Official results will be certified in several weeks.)
Coos County Airport Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Joe Benetti 7527 96.27%
Write-in 292 3.73%
Total 7819 100.00%
Coos County Airport Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Brent Pahls 7031 98.28%
Write-in 123 1.72%
Total 7154 100.00%
Coos County Area Transportation Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Rod Taylor 4696 52.92%
Genavieve M Sharkey 4126 46.50%
Write-in 51 0.57%
Total 8873 100.00%
Coos County Area Transportation Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Shelley Mason Long 6247 98.39%
Write-in 102 1.61%
Total 6349 100.00%
Coos County Area Transportation Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Selena Kelly Irvin 6199 98.41%
Write-in 100 1.59%
Total 6299 100.00%
Coos County Area Transportation Dist, Position 6-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Howard Boles 1983 23.78%
Cathy Chase 3063 36.74%
Tara R Johnson 3243 38.89%
Write-in 49 0.59%
Total 8338 100.00%
Southwestern Oregon Community College, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Marcia Jensen 6605 98.26%
Write-in 117 1.74%
Total 6722 100.00%
Southwestern Oregon Community College, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
David Bridgham 6591 98.58%
Write-in 95 1.42%
Total 6686 100.00%
Southwestern Oregon Community College, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Christine Haynsworth 6106 98.60%
Write-in 87 1.40%
Total 6193 100.00%
Southwestern Oregon Community College, Position 7 (Vote for 1)
Maria Sudduth 4332 52.96%
Ronn Johnson 3806 46.53%
Write-in 42 0.51%
Total 8180 100.00%
South Coast Education Service Dist, Position 7 At-Large (Vote for 1)
Marie Simonds 5059 59.64%
Ronn Johnson 3377 39.81%
Write-in 47 0.55%
Total 8483 100.00%
South Coast Education Service Dist, Zone 4, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Chuck Ostmeyer 1818 98.38%
Write-in 30 1.62%
Total 1848 100.00%
South Coast Education Service Dist, Zone 2, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Billie Reeves 2192 98.92%
Write-in 24 1.08%
Total 2216 100.00%
South Coast Education Service Dist, Zone 1B, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Jacqueline Crook 53 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 53 100.00%
Bandon School Dist 54, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
David Hisel 1074 98.26%
Write-in 19 1.74%
Total 1093 100.00%
Bandon School Dist 54, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Jeannette M Harper 242 13.14%
Marie Simonds 775 42.07%
Stan Avery 820 44.52%
Write-in 5 0.27%
Total 1842 100.00%
Bandon School Dist 54, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Angela Cardas 1040 56.22%
Theresa Avery 801 43.30%
Write-in 9 0.49%
Total 1850 100.00%
Coos Bay School Dist 9, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
James LaBine 1265 40.75%
Arnie Roblan 1820 58.63%
Write-in 19 0.61%
Total 3104 100.00%
Coos Bay School Dist 9, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
David Geels 2057 97.26%
Write-in 58 2.74%
Total 2115 100.00%
Coos Bay School Dist 9, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Adrian DeLeon 1638 58.82%
Jim Kingsley 1128 40.50%
Write-in 19 0.68%
Total 2785 100.00%
Coos Bay School Dist 9, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Dustin Clarke 1158 45.06%
Diane Johnson 1390 54.09%
Write-in 22 0.86%
Total 2570 100.00%
Coquille School Dist 8, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Jo Teel 610 46.53%
Melinda Millet 693 52.86%
Write-in 8 0.61%
Total 1311 100.00%
Coquille School Dist 8, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Sheila Wight 647 49.39%
Julie Nighswonger 658 50.23%
Write-in 5 0.38%
Total 1310 100.00%
Coquille School Dist 8, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Clifford Wheeler 932 98.52%
Write-in 14 1.48%
Total 946 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Lisa Dumire 451 96.78%
Write-in 15 3.22%
Total 466 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Jared Sproul 520 99.05%
Write-in 5 0.95%
Total 525 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Anni Combs 506 99.41%
Write-in 3 0.59%
Total 509 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Tara R Johnson 441 96.71%
Write-in 15 3.29%
Total 456 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Justin L Miller 480 98.77%
Write-in 6 1.23%
Total 486 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 7 (Vote for 1)
Kati Turner 455 98.06%
Write-in 9 1.94%
Total 464 100.00%
North Bend School Dist 13, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Anna Huit 611 22.33%
Caryn Caswell Mickelson 945 34.54%
Mary Schilling 1164 42.54%
Write-in 16 0.58%
Total 2736 100.00%
North Bend School Dist 13, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Kristina Simpson 1898 97.78%
Write-in 43 2.22%
Total 1941 100.00%
North Bend School Dist 13, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Jim Jordan 1491 55.95%
Samantha Pierson 1157 43.41%
Write-in 17 0.64%
Total 2665 100.00%
North Bend School Dist 13, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Julie Thies 1349 51.67%
Julianna Seldon 1244 47.64%
Write-in 18 0.69%
Total 2611 100.00%
Powers School Dist 31, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Merle Kalb Jr 117 99.15%
Write-in 1 0.85%
Total 118 100.00%
Powers School Dist 31, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Ramsey Bushnell 123 97.62%
Write-in 3 2.38%
Total 126 100.00%
Port Orford-Langlois School Dist 2CJ, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Hilary Johnson 57 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 57 100.00%
Port Orford-Langlois School Dist 2CJ, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Patricia Brown 57 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 57 100.00%
Port Orford-Langlois School Dist 2CJ, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 4 100.00%
Total 4 100.00%
Bandon Port, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Rick Goche 1947 98.68%
Write-in 26 1.32%
Total 1973 100.00%
Bandon Port, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Reg J Pullen 2114 98.97%
Write-in 22 1.03%
Total 2136 100.00%
Bandon Port, Position 5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Rod Taylor 1632 54.33%
Harv Schubothe 1361 45.31%
Write-in 11 0.37%
Total 3004 100.00%
Coquille River Port, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Fred Fry 527 97.96%
Write-in 11 2.04%
Total 538 100.00%
Coquille River Port, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Keisha Pierce 512 98.08%
Write-in 10 1.92%
Total 522 100.00%
Bay Area Health Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Carma Erickson-Hurt 2834 55.62%
Linet D Samson 2224 43.65%
Write-in 37 0.73%
Total 5095 100.00%
Bay Area Health Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Barbara N Taylor 2764 54.54%
Angila Petris 2266 44.71%
Write-in 38 0.75%
Total 5068 100.00%
Bay Area Health Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Cody Borgogno 2033 36.36%
Donna Rabin 3526 63.05%
Write-in 33 0.59%
Total 5592 100.00%
Bay Area Health Dist, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Troy A Cribbins 4028 97.77%
Write-in 92 2.23%
Total 4120 100.00%
Coquille Valley Hospital Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Colleen Todd 950 98.45%
Write-in 15 1.55%
Total 965 100.00%
Coquille Valley Hospital Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Ray Wheeler 905 98.26%
Write-in 16 1.74%
Total 921 100.00%
Myrtle Point Health Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Gerald Prickett 427 99.07%
Write-in 4 0.93%
Total 431 100.00%
Myrtle Point Health Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 67 100.00%
Total 67 100.00%
Myrtle Point Health Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Tanya McWilliam 450 99.12%
Write-in 4 0.88%
Total 454 100.00%
Powers Health Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Noble Adamek 121 97.58%
Write-in 3 2.42%
Total 124 100.00%
Powers Health Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Mark Rector 119 97.54%
Write-in 3 2.46%
Total 122 100.00%
Powers Health Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Debra Byrd 116 95.87%
Write-in 5 4.13%
Total 121 100.00%
Southern Coos Health Dist, Position 2-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 642 100.00%
Total 642 100.00%
Southern Coos Health Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Norbert A Johnson 983 97.23%
Write-in 28 2.77%
Total 1011 100.00%
Southern Coos Health Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Brent J Bischoff 959 97.66%
Write-in 23 2.34%
Total 982 100.00%
Bandon RFPD, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Anthony Zunino 629 98.28%
Write-in 11 1.72%
Total 640 100.00%
Bandon RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Jeannette Harper 271 34.30%
Larry E Sabin 514 65.06%
Write-in 5 0.63%
Total 790 100.00%
Bridge RFPD, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 11 100.00%
Total 11 100.00%
Bridge RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Debra Hamm 46 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 46 100.00%
Bridge RFPD, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 11 100.00%
Total 11 100.00%
Bridge RFPD, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 12 100.00%
Total 12 100.00%
Bunker Hill RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 4 100.00%
Total 4 100.00%
Bunker Hill RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 3 100.00%
Total 3 100.00%
Bunker Hill RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Ronald Fox 24 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 24 100.00%
Bunker Hill RFPD, Position 5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Charleston RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Donald Manley 284 98.61%
Write-in 4 1.39%
Total 288 100.00%
Charleston RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Nancy Santos 281 98.94%
Write-in 3 1.06%
Total 284 100.00%
Coquille RFPD, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Jeff Messerle 422 98.83%
Write-in 5 1.17%
Total 427 100.00%
Coquille RFPD, Position 2-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 53 100.00%
Total 53 100.00%
Coquille RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Jeff Waddington 444 99.55%
Write-in 2 0.45%
Total 446 100.00%
Coquille RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Tyler GeDeros 430 99.54%
Write-in 2 0.46%
Total 432 100.00%
Dora Sitkum RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Mark Stoller 40 97.56%
Write-in 1 2.44%
Total 41 100.00%
Dora Sitkum RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Betty Vaughn 41 97.62%
Write-in 1 2.38%
Total 42 100.00%
Fairview RFPD, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Danielle Duncan 69 97.18%
Write-in 2 2.82%
Total 71 100.00%
Fairview RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Ron Goble 74 96.10%
Write-in 3 3.90%
Total 77 100.00%
Fairview RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Paul L Wager 72 98.63%
Write-in 1 1.37%
Total 73 100.00%
Greenacres RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
James Mann 95 95.00%
Write-in 5 5.00%
Total 100 100.00%
Greenacres RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 31 100.00%
Total 31 100.00%
Hauser RFPD, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
David Bowman 143 59.34%
Jack Hoffman 98 40.66%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 241 100.00%
Hauser RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Bill Hastings 211 99.53%
Write-in 1 0.47%
Total 212 100.00%
Lakeside RFPD, Position 2-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Mike Smith 360 86.54%
Write-in 56 13.46%
Total 416 100.00%
Lakeside RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Jim S Towan 323 60.15%
Michael Armstrong 203 37.80%
Write-in 11 2.05%
Total 537 100.00%
Lakeside RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Alan G Pointer 381 92.48%
Write-in 31 7.52%
Total 412 100.00%
Libby RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Keith Eversole 70 98.59%
Write-in 1 1.41%
Total 71 100.00%
Libby RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Fred Wills 65 95.59%
Write-in 3 4.41%
Total 68 100.00%
Millington RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Jordan Slape 135 50.75%
Bob Aton 130 48.87%
Write-in 1 0.38%
Total 266 100.00%
Millington RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Wendy Abel-Hatzel 249 98.42%
Write-in 4 1.58%
Total 253 100.00%
Millington RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Sharron Wells 236 98.74%
Write-in 3 1.26%
Total 239 100.00%
Myrtle Point RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Miriam M Brown 95 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 95 100.00%
Myrtle Point RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 29 100.00%
Total 29 100.00%
Myrtle Point RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Carl Linderman 87 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 87 100.00%
North Bay RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Duane Shay 351 99.15%
Write-in 3 0.85%
Total 354 100.00%
North Bay RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Don Thompson 344 98.85%
Write-in 4 1.15%
Total 348 100.00%
Sumner RFPD, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Brett Mosieur 108 99.08%
Write-in 1 0.92%
Total 109 100.00%
Sumner RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Pamela Neill 103 98.10%
Write-in 2 1.90%
Total 105 100.00%
Sumner RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Bryan Lovell 104 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 104 100.00%
Timber Park RFPD, Position 1-2 Year (Vote for 1)
John Barney 42 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 42 100.00%
Timber Park RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
William Moe 42 97.67%
Write-in 1 2.33%
Total 43 100.00%
Timber Park RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Daniel Looney 47 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 47 100.00%
Timber Park RFPD, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
David Petitt 43 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 43 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 1 Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Karen Frye 71 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 71 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 2 Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Bruce W Thompson 69 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 69 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 3 Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 20 100.00%
Total 20 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 4 Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Dennis Gene Cook 67 94.37%
Write-in 4 5.63%
Total 71 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 5 At-Large Position5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Robin Cherry 70 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 70 100.00%
Bandon Cranberry Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
John Roth 74 42.05%
Ted Freitag 102 57.95%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 176 100.00%
Bandon Cranberry Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Scott R Vierck 142 98.61%
Write-in 2 1.39%
Total 144 100.00%
Bandon Cranberry Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 51 100.00%
Total 51 100.00%
Country Club Estates Wtr Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 20 100.00%
Total 20 100.00%
Country Club Estates Wtr Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 20 100.00%
Total 20 100.00%
Country Club Estates Wtr Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 20 100.00%
Total 20 100.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 1 100.00%
Total 1 100.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Daniel Varoujean 19 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 19 100.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 7 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 1 100.00%
Total 1 100.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 8 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 9 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Bridge Water Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 7 100.00%
Total 7 100.00%
Bridge Water Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 5 100.00%
Total 5 100.00%
Bridge Water Dist, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Bridge Water Dist, Position 5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Dean Minard Water Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 6 100.00%
Total 6 100.00%
Dean Minard Water Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 7 100.00%
Total 7 100.00%
Dean Minard Water Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 6 100.00%
Total 6 100.00%
Lakeside Water Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Alicia Douglas 283 65.21%
Charmaine Lopez 144 33.18%
Write-in 7 1.61%
Total 434 100.00%
Lakeside Water Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Ellen Karan 327 95.61%
Write-in 15 4.39%
Total 342 100.00%
Lakeside Water Dist, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Cliff Bounds 325 96.44%
Write-in 12 3.56%
Total 337 100.00%
Rink Creek Water Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Ashley Stevens 35 94.59%
Write-in 2 5.41%
Total 37 100.00%
Rink Creek Water Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Nate Stevens 37 94.87%
Write-in 2 5.13%
Total 39 100.00%
Shelley Road-Crest Acres Water Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Karl J Wadsworth 64 53.78%
Euell (Sonny) Payne 55 46.22%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 119 100.00%
Shelley Road-Crest Acres Water Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
John Higgins 100 99.01%
Write-in 1 0.99%
Total 101 100.00%
Bunker Hill Sanitary Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Robert Mauer 58 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 58 100.00%
Bunker Hill Sanitary Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Ronald Fox 56 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 56 100.00%
Charleston Sanitary Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Connie E Green 256 98.46%
Write-in 4 1.54%
Total 260 100.00%
Charleston Sanitary Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Geri Lynn Glazier 251 98.82%
Write-in 3 1.18%
Total 254 100.00%
Charleston Sanitary Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Linda H Koepke 251 99.21%
Write-in 2 0.79%
Total 253 100.00%
Charleston Sanitary Dist, Position 5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Gerard (Jerry) Smith 249 99.60%
Write-in 1 0.40%
Total 250 100.00%
Cammann Road Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Tom Dyche 19 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 19 100.00%
Cammann Road Dist, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 12 100.00%
Total 12 100.00%
6-188 Bandon City Renewal of Local Option Tax for Streets (Vote for 1)
Yes 775 83.60%
No 152 16.40%
Total 927 100.00%
6-189 Lakeside City Amendment of ATV Access Route (Vote for 1)
Yes 347 49.78%
No 350 50.22%
Total 697 100.00%
6-190 Coquille School General Obligation Bond for Facilities (Vote for 1)
Yes 833 49.20%
No 860 50.80%
Total 1693 100.00%
6-191 North Bend City 5-Year Local Option Tax to Fund Pool (Vote for 1)
Yes 1072 55.17%
No 871 44.83%
Total 1943 100.00%
