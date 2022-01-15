The distant tsunami advisory affecting beaches, harbors, marinas, and ports on Saturday, January 15, 2022 has been cancelled.
Update from the Nation Weather Service (NWS)
The tsunami advisory is canceled for the coastal areas of Oregon and Washington from the Oregon/cal. border to the wash./bc border.
No tsunami danger presently exists for this area.
This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this region.
Refer to tsunami.gov for more information.
Original NWS message link here.
Previous Coverage:
The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami advisory this morning, Saturday, January 15, for the coast of Oregon, Washington and California, due to a large undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga. Residents in coastal areas are advised to move off beaches and out of harbors and marinas. Waves of 1 to 3 feet along the coast of Oregon and Washington are expected. The first waves arrived at the Oregon Coast around 8 a.m. and could continue for up to 24-hours.
“Stay away from port harbors and low-lying beaches because those strong currents can still cause a lot of damage, and you could be potentially risking your life,” Oregon Office of Emergency Management Geologic Hazards Coordinator Althea Rizzo said.
Rizzo said it is important to know if your home, work, school, etc., are in a tsunami inundation zone.
For information on tsunami and tsunami hazards visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oem/hazardsprep/Pages/Tsunami.aspx
