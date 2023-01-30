Update - Sigmund R. Caswell III was arrested in Lakeside by Coos County Sheriff’s Deputies.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like thank the citizens of Coos County for assisting with TIP’s and observations, ultimately bringing this case to a fast resolution.
Previous Coverage Jan 30:
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Lakeside man they believe sexually assaulted a woman last week.
Sgt. Adam Slater reported the sheriff’s office is looking for Sigmund “Ray” Caswell, 33, as a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the Presbyterian church in Lakeside last Friday.
Slater said Deputy Hannah Francis was dispatched to the church around 6:30 p.m. January 27, where she met with a woman who reported the rape. As Francis talked with the victim, she learned the woman was forcibly raped and held against her will in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside.
During the investigation, deputies learned Caswell was the suspect and that he fled from the area on a bicycle after the attack. Deputies conducted an extensive search of Lakeside, but were unable to locate Caswell.
Slater said probable cause has been established to arrest Caswell on charges of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree and extortion and coercion.
Caswell is believed to be in the Lakeside area. He is described as a white male, standing 5-11 and weighing 250 pounds with short brown hair and tattoos on his neck.
Slater said if you see Caswell or know where he is, do not try to contact him. Instead, call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.
