Republican Boomer Wright has beaten Cal Mukumoto in the race to represent House District 9, while Dick Anderson topped Melissa Cribbins for the District 5 Senate seat.
Wright earned 57.49% of the vote over Mukumoto's 42.41% in state elections results. Wright led in the portions of Coos, Douglas and Lane counties that make up the district, while Mukumoto held a significant lead in the Lincoln County portion of the district.
In an email less than an hour after the initial results, Wright's campaign declared victory in the race.
“I am deeply honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by the voters of House District 9," Wright said in an announcement from Wright's campaign. "I will do everything I can to humbly and sincerely represent our strong coastal voices."
Wright, a former teacher and school administrator, would increase Republicans' representation in a solidly Democratic state legislature. The District 9 seat has been held since 2012 by Democrat Caddy McKeown, who announced she wouldn't be running for reelection.
Across the four counties, Wright's received 21,341 votes to Mukumoto's 15,744.
Oregon Senate District 9
In the senate race, Dick Anderson beat Cribbins, with 49.32% of the vote to Cribbins' 46.59%. Pacific Green party candidate and Lakeside city councilor Shauleen Higgins had just under 4% of the vote.
“I am pleased to be on the winning side of this campaign,” Anderson said. “Feels so much better than in 2016. We had a good message and strong execution of the strategy. The voters on the coast responded.
"I look forward to doing what I have said all along — standing up for the Coast. I will be counting on Country Media to help me to continue to get my message out to all the citizens of Senate District 5. We have much to do.
Anderson led in the Coos, Douglas, Lane, Polk, Tillamook and Yamhill county portions of that district, while Cribbins was ahead in the Lincoln County portion.
Anderson, the mayor of Lincoln City, beat Cribbins in Coos County with 53.92% of the vote to her 41.44%, despite Cribbins' local name recognition as the chair of the Coos County board of commissioners.
Cribbins said her goals don’t change with the election results.
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me and believed in my vision for the coast,” she said. “I also want to congratulate Dick Anderson on his victory.
“Even though the results did not come back as I had hoped, this does not change our story; I will continue to be a strong voice for working families on the coast, advocating for protecting the industries that put food on the table for everyday coastal residents, supporting our community colleges and making healthcare more affordable and accessible.”
The seat is currently held by Arnie Roblan, a Democrat who also announced he wouldn't be running for reelection, and could be another pick-up for Oregon Republicans.
Republican incumbents win in Curry County
The incumbents in the two races in the southwest corner of the state easily won reelection.
In State Senate District 1, Dallas Heard, a Republican, beat Kat Stone. Heard had 50,510 votes and Stone 22,984 (68.81% to 31.22%).
And in House District 1, Republican David Brock Smith won by a similar margin over Democrat Calla Felicity, 27,711 votes to 12,502 (68.80% to 31.04%).
The two races include parts of Curry and southern Coos counties, as well as parts of Douglas and Josephine counties.
