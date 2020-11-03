Coos County Commissioner Bob Main and Treasurer Megan Simms won reelection in their races in the final unofficial results for the county released late Tuesday night.
Main beat Katy Eymann 17,610 votes to 14,010 (55.44% to 44.11%).
Simms beat challenger Steve Scheer 16,577 votes to 11,942 (57.91% to 41.72%).
In countywide measures, a proposed Charleston area tax on short-term lodging fell in a tight race, 17,098 votes to 16,226 (51.31% to 48.69%).
Meanwhile, the proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance also lost, 18,022 votes to 15,159 (54.31% to 45.69%).
Bandon’s school bond won by a wide margin, 2,783 votes to 1,493 (65.08% to 34.92%).
Myrtle Point’s proposed tax for recreational marijuana sales won 793 votes to 499 (61.38% to 38.62%).
A pair of Lakeside ordinances involving ATV access had opposite results. Measure 6-182, which would allow ATV access in the city, lost 698 votes to 567 (55.18% to 44.82%). Meanwhile, Measure 6-183, which continues ATV access to the dunes approved by the City Council in June, passed 772 to 470 (62.16% to 37.84%).
A Coquille measure that would allow people to qualify for ballots through a nomination fee failed badly 1,569 votes to 388 (80.17% to 19.83%).
