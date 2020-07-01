WINCHESTER BAY — All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are now open between Lakeside and Winchester Bay. The highway had been closed near Clear Lake (milepost 218) for more than four hours due to a car crash, vehicle fire and police investigation. Motorists should expect congestion and delays until traffic clears.
Earlier release: On Wednesday, July 1, at approximately 10:46 a.m., a Douglas County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle south of Reedsport on U.S. Highway 101. The vehicle fled and eventually crashed on Hwy 101 near milepost 217 near Clear Lake between Winchester Bay and Lakeside, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.
The operator of the vehicle is deceased.
What appeared to be explosive devices were located at the scene and the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit is heading to the scene.
Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.
Highway 101 will be closed for several hours with no detour available. Emergency services are on scene. No estimate for reopening the highway is available. Motorists should expect long delays.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
