UPDATE: two presumptive cases were added to the initial report
COOS COUNTY — There were five new COVID-19 cases reported in Coos County on Sept. 10, two of those confirmed and three presumptive, according to Coos Health & Wellness. Two of those people have been hospitalized.
That brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 97 confirmed and 34 presumptive for a total of 131 cases. There have been 6,145 non-cases that tested negative. A total of nine people have been hospitalized, including the two current ones. There have been 38 cases in the last 28 days and zero deaths from COVID-19 in Coos County.
Case-specific information:
Adult over 60, male, confirmed, under investigation. Moderate exposure to others, hospitalized, underlying health conditions.
Adult 40-60, male, confirmed, linked to known case. Low exposure to others, hospitalized, unknown underlying health conditions.
Adult 40-60, female, presumptive, linked to known case. Moderate exposure to others, isolating at home, not hospitalized, unknown underlying health conditions.
Adult over 60, female, presumptive, linked to known case. Low exposure to others, isolating at home, underlying health conditions.
Adult 40-60, male, presumptive, linked to known outbreak. Low exposure to others, isolating at home, underlying health conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In